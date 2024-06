Spread of solar farms in Georgia about to get legislative scrutiny ATLANTA – Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River, with eight million acres of prime farmland. Yet, there’s so much concern over the spread of solar farms eating up huge portions of that acreage with vast fields of solar panels that the state Senate has formed a study committee to explore what […]

State tax revenues continue downward slide ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections continued to fall last month, dropping 1.1% compared to May of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. With just one month remaining in the current fiscal year, tax revenues are down by 1.2% compared to the first 11 months of fiscal 2023. However, that doesn’t account for […]

Wade says he’s not to blame for delays in Trump case Nathan Wade ATLANTA – While special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney was “bad timing,” Wade said he doesn’t believe it is responsible for delaying the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. “I’m very proud of the things we were able to accomplish under my leadership,” Wade told CNN […]

Port of Savannah reports 22% growth in containers Port of Savannah ATLANTA – A strengthening retail market and new customers are combining to drive growth at the Port of Savannah. The port handled 490,330 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) last month, up 22% compared to May of last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Thursday. In fact, the Port of Savannah has seen […]

Five more Georgia communities receiving workforce housing grants ATLANTA – Five Georgia communities will receive $10.3 million for infrastructure projects to support more than 300 housing units, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The state Department of Community Affairs will distribute the funds as the fourth round of grants through Kemp’s Rural Workforce Housing Initiative, which the governor announced last year during his annual […]

University of West Georgia president leaving for Arkansas Brendan Kelly ATLANTA – University of West Georgia (UWG) President Brendan Kelly is leaving later this year for a new job as president of the Arkansas State University System. Kelly began his tenure at UWG in March 2020 as the COVID pandemic was taking hold. During his time there, the university has broken records in […]

Albany State to get interim president next month Lawrence Drake II ATLANTA – University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue has named a former interim president at a historically Black university in Florida to serve as interim president at Albany State University. Lawrence Drake II will succeed current Albany State President Marion Ross Fedrick on July 1, when she leaves to become executive […]

Kemp heading to Korea on trade mission Gov. Brian Kemp (center) with officials from Hyundai Motor Group at the 2022 groundbreaking of the Korean automaker’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bryan County. ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are leading a trade mission to the Republic of Korea. Georgia’s first couple is leaving Tuesday and returning next week […]

Republican congressmen tour mail-processing center plagued by delays ATLANTA – Three Republicans from Georgia’s congressional delegation got a first-hand look Monday at what’s being done to improve mail processing at the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) regional center in Palmetto. U.S. Reps. Mike Collins of Jackson, Austin Scott of Tifton, and Andrew Clyde of Athens toured the facility less than two weeks after […]