Georgia senators want to investigate groups tied to Stacey Abrams The Republican chairman of a special committee of the Georgia Senate that has been investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has introduced legislation that would expand the committee’s scope to include former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. “I think we ought to get to the bottom of these allegations,” Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said […]

Senate Republicans seek to exempt children of foster parents from exclusions in new voucher law Parents who have fostered a child at any point during the prior decade would find it easier to obtain one of Georgia’s new $6,500 annual subsidies for private schooling under legislation adopted by state Senate Republicans in a party-line vote Friday. Senate Bill 152 would eliminate income and other limitations for households that have fostered children […]

Time is short for lawmakers looking to legalize sports betting ATLANTA – Supporters of legalizing gambling in Georgia don’t have long to push their cause across the finish line in the 2025 General Assembly session. The first piece of sports betting legislation to hit the state House of Representatives this year was introduced Friday with less than a week remaining before Crossover Day – the […]

Georgia Supreme Court justices choose Nels S.D. Peterson as next chief justice ATLANTA – The justices on the Georgia Supreme Court have unanimously elected Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson to be the state’s next chief justice. Peterson will assume his new role after March 31, when the resignation of current Chief Justice Michael Boggs takes effect. Boggs announced earlier this week that he was leaving the bench […]

Georgia’s House and Senate have now passed bills restricting transgender athletes The Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday adopted its own version of legislation that would limit transgender student competition in school sports, making the final passage of a law on the topic more likely after a similar bill passed the Senate earlier this month. House Bill 267 was approved 102-54, with a couple of Democrats […]

Tort reform 2.0 clears Georgia Senate ATLANTA – The state Senate unanimously passed a narrowly tailored tort reform bill Thursday, a week after approving broader, more controversial legislation encompassing most of a civil justice system overhaul Gov. Brian Kemp has made his top priority for 2025. Senate Bill 69, which cleared the Senate 52-0, is aimed at third-party financing of lawsuits, […]

Unanimous Georgia House supports IVF treatment ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to codify into state law the right of women seeking to become pregnant to receive in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. House Bill 428 was prompted by a ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court last year that declared frozen embryos created through IVF should be treated […]

Georgia Senate votes to increase prison time for possessing or trafficking fentanyl People caught with a quarter gram of fentanyl would face one to five years in prison if a measure that passed the Georgia Senate Wednesday goes on to become law. It’s a tiny amount, but it’s enough to kill 120 people, said Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, in explaining why he sponsored Senate Bill 79. The […]

Record mid-year budget easily clears state Senate ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a record $40.5 billion mid-year state budget Wednesday that prioritizes disaster relief, infrastructure needs, and prisons. The 190-page document covering state spending through June 30, which cleared the Senate 51-1, includes $750 million to help Georgians recover from what Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery called last year’s […]