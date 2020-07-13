Wesley Chapel Fun Day

Wesley Chapel Community Church would like to invite the public out to our fun and fellowship day this Saturday, July 18th from 10:30 am till dark! We will have inflatable water slides, games, music, food and fellowship with the community! It is absolutely free to the public! It will be held at 89 Cole Road Aragon Ga behind the old Dollar general in Aragon!

For any info please contact Pastor Michael Jack Goss at 706-528-0127 or Associate Pastor Henry White @ 904-537-4719 ! Our church van will also be running and doing pick ups for anyone needing a ride to and from the event! If anyone is in need of a ride contact Randy Fortner @ 470-521 1749 !