Volunteer Firefighters Needed!!!

Want to do something that will ensure that you and your neighbors remain safe? Or just want to get involved in a positive way?

The Polk County Volunteer Firefighter Department is looking for new volunteers to join the force and help protect the people and property all across the community.

These new volunteers must be the age of 18 or about to turn 18 in the coming months, must be able to pass a drug screen, not been convicted of a felony in any jurisdiction within the past 10 years, and have or can obtain a High School Diploma

Applicants must also show a good moral character, be in good physical condition (must be released by a physician), and complete the Basic Firefighter Training course approved by the Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council within one year after appointment.

Volunteering comes with several benefits including a firefighters pension, training advancement, camaraderie, and much more.

Any person interested can contact Landon Hendrix or Chief Randy Lacey by calling the County Fire Headquarters at 770-748-3439, talk to any volunteers in the community or come by Fire Headquarters located at 55 Cline Ingram Jackson Road off of the bypass next to the fairgrounds.

There is unlimited number of spots available at the several fire stations around the county.