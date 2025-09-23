Vietnam War Commemoration at the Tellus Museum

Tourism sets new record in Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference in Savannah on Friday, Sept. 26. (Contributed/Explore Georgia) ATLANTA — Tourists and business travelers continued flocking to the Peach State last year, injecting billions into the economy, according to new state numbers from Gov. Brian Kemp. A record 174.2 million traveled across the country and […]

Breach may have exposed some Georgia Medicaid recipients’ health information ATLANTA — The private health information of more than 900 Medicaid recipients in Georgia may have been exposed in July, according to a state contractor. Gainwell Technologies, the fiscal agent for Medicaid in Georgia, disclosed the incident Friday, saying an unauthorized caller gained access to a reimbursement account and was able to view payment information. […]

Magazine still rates Georgia No. 1 for business ATLANTA — For a dozen years in a row now, Georgia has ranked at the top of an economic development magazine’s listing of the best states for doing business. In a new report, Area Development Magazine cites affordable housing, reliable child care and transportation as key determinants for the state’s consecutive run atop its charts. “Executives are […]

Trump administration gives one-year extension to Georgia’s health insurance program for the poor ATLANTA — Georgia’s unique approach to Medicaid was set to expire this month, but the state just got a one-year extension from the federal government. The Pathways to Coverage program, which requires recipients to prove that they work, volunteer or take classes 80 hours a month, will now run through 2026, with modifications intended to […]

Health officials warn of measles in Georgia ATLANTA — Georgia health officials are monitoring seven people for measles after they came in contact with infected people. The state Department of Public Health said Tuesday it had confirmed three new measles cases, including one on Sept. 11. “Two of the individuals are unvaccinated, and the third has an unknown vaccination status. They are […]

Atlanta area voters to head to polls in November for another Senate special election ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta voters will head to the polls again in November to fill another vacancy in the Georgia Senate, after Democrat Jason Esteves resigned his seat this month. Esteves, a former Atlanta school board member who was first elected to the Senate in 2022, resigned from the District 35 post on Sept. 10 to focus […]

GOP keeps hold on north Atlanta suburbs with solid win in Senate election ATLANTA — Republican Jason Dickerson cruised to a strong finish ahead of a Democratic challenger in the special election Tuesday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in the northern suburbs of metro Atlanta. Dickerson, a businessman from Canton in Cherokee County, took about 60% of the vote against Alpharetta lawyer Debra Shigley in the […]

Three of Georgia’s top higher education institutions retain high rankings ATLANTA — Georgia’s two public flagships for higher education placed in the top 100 again along with Emory University in the annual U.S. News rankings for 2026. The Georgia Institute of Technology moved up a spot to 32nd. The University of Georgia remained at 46th and Emory at 24th. All three were tied with others […]

New round of community grants for literacy open with reading by Super Bowl champ ATLANTA — Communities can now apply for $20,000 grants to promote literacy as the second round of the Georgia Reads program gets underway. Super Bowl champion turned literacy crusader Malcolm Mitchell commemorated round one by reading to 400 Atlanta fourth graders at the College Football Hall of Fame Monday, in an event livestreamed by Georgia […]