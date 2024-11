Christian Coomer loses law license for two years ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday suspended former state Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer’s law license for two years. The suspension will expire in August of next year, two years after the state Supreme Court removed Coomer from the Court of Appeals based on the recommendation of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC). […]

State launches website for new school vouchers program ATLANTA – The state is laying the groundwork for a private-school vouchers program by launching a website with details on the initiative. The new site, mygeorgiapromise.org, includes information on the Georgia Promise Scholarship, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly created this year to provide eligible K-12 students in lower-performing schools up to $6,500 in annual funding […]

State medical cannabis registry reaches 25,000 ATLANTA – Georgia’s medical cannabis program has hit an important milestone. Enrollment in the registry of patients eligible to receive the drug hit 25,000 during the weekend. That growth means the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, the state agency that operates the program, is authorized to open additional dispensaries. As a result, the six […]

Boaters want to separate paddling from fishing in debate over access to waterways ATLANTA – Boating enthusiasts and representatives of the recreational boating industry are asking Georgia lawmakers to separate the right to float along the state’s rivers and streams from hunting and fishing. That was a major theme of the final meeting Nov. 13 of a legislative study committee that has been grappling with how to guarantee […]

Proposed expansion of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge draws strong support ATLANTA – A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plan to expand the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge – including land near the swamp being eyed by a mining company – received strong support this week. Speakers at a public hearing on the proposal in Folkston were overwhelmingly in favor of the plan to add about 22,000 […]

Trump taps Doug Collins for Veterans’ Affairs post ATLANTA – President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, Trump announced on social media Thursday. “Doug is a veteran himself, who currently serves our nation as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our country in the […]

Veteran lawmaker Carolyn Hugley to lead state House Democrats ATLANTA – Georgia House Democrats Thursday elected longtime Rep. Carolyn Hugley of Columbus to serve as House minority leader during the two-year term starting in January. Hugley, who was elected to the House in 1992 and served as the Democratic whip from 2003 until 2018, will succeed Rep. James Beverly as minority leader. Beverly didn’t […]

Study committee chair recommends penalties, incentives to promote safe firearm storage ATLANTA – A legislative study committee chairman exploring ways to foster safe firearm storage in Georgia Thursday recommended a carrot-and-stick approach to an issue that has taken on greater urgency since September’s mass school shooting in Barrow County. Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, chairman of the state Senate Study Committee Study Committee on Safe Firearm Storage, […]

Georgia ports report busy October following strike ATLANTA – The Georgia Ports Authority experienced its third busiest October on record, handling 494,261 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), the agency reported Thursday. That number fell short only of October 2021 and October 2022, when more than half a million TEUs crossed the docks at the Port of Savannah. Last month’s numbers were driven […]