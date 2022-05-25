Veteran’s Memorial Service

Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park will honor all our veterans for their service and especially those heroes would paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The program will begin at 11:00 am on Monday, May 30th at the Veterans Memorial Park. We would love to have everyone come out and join us in honoring our heroes.

If we have rain, the Memorial will be moved to American Legion Post 86 located at 1675 Rockmart Highway.

Looking forward to seeing you.

Thanks,

Steve Arrington

Chairman, Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park