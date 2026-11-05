The Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park’s Veterans Day Program will be on

Wednesday, November 11th at 11:00 AM.

We have US Marine Corps Veteran (2013-2018) Mr. Isaiah Jones as the Guest Speaker.

We also have local contractor, business man and

Pastor of Collard Valley Baptist Rev. Eddie Benefield praying the opening and closing prayers.

Additionally, as she has done for many years, Mrs. Colleetoe Sanders will be singing

The National Anthem and also God Bless America.

We invite everyone to attend the program as we pay tribute to all veterans who served to protect our freedom.

Anyone with questions can contact me by phone or text at