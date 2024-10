Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons ATLANTA – Georgia’s prison system is violating inmates’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them from widespread violence, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. The agency released a 94-page report following a multi-year investigation that originally focused on whether the state was adequately protecting LGBT inmates from sexual abused and expanded to cover all inmates […]

Trump leading Harris in new Georgia poll ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump has opened up a solid lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia five weeks before the Nov. 5 election, according to a new poll. A survey of 942 likely voters in Georgia conducted Sept. 25-29 by Quinnipiac University showed Republican Trump with 50% of the vote in the […]

New state election rules come under fire ATLANTA – Voting rights advocates and local election officials Tuesday criticized new rules the Republican-controlled State Election Board has approved in recent weeks as unnecessary mandates that will only throw doubt into the voting process. “This State Election Board has unleashed a Pandora’s box of chaos and confusion,” Isabel Otero, Georgia policy director for the […]

Biden approves major disaster declaration for Georgia ATLANTA – President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Biden administration’s action means funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be available to affected residents in 41 counties in South Georgia hit hardest by last Friday’s storm. The list of counties includes […]

Judge tosses Georgia abortion ban ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge Monday overturned Georgia’s “heartbeat” law banning abortion essentially after six weeks of pregnancy. In a 26-page ruling, Judge Robert McBurney declared the law an unconstitutional violation of women’s privacy and equal protection rights. “This dispute is fundamentally about the extent of a woman’s right to control what […]

Students show strong improvement in Georgia Milestones math tests ATLANTA – Georgia students showed strong improvement on this year’s Georgia Milestones math tests, the state Department of Education reported Monday. Scores increased on six of the seven assessments, including eight-point increases in eighth-grade math and high-school Algebra. The Milestones math results were released two months after the results for English/Language Arts, science, and social […]

Helene death toll in Georgia rises sharply ATLANTA – The death toll from Hurricane Helene in Georgia shot up significantly during the weekend. At least 25 Georgians died in the storm, Gov. Brian Kemp reported Monday at a briefing in Augusta, one of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane, which struck early Friday morning. “This storm literally spared no one,” Kemp […]

Georgia voters to decide tax-related ballot questions ATLANTA – Tax relief will be on the Georgia ballot Nov. 5 in addition to the presidential race and various congressional, legislative and county contests. Voters will decide two tax-related constitutional amendments the General Assembly passed this year as well as vote in a statewide referendum on tax legislation. Having already rolled back Georgia’s income […]

Helene leaves 11 dead in Georgia, fallen trees, flooded roads ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene moved out of Georgia Friday morning, leaving in its wake 11 dead, toppled trees that caused widespread power outages and massive flooding. The storm took a different path than had been anticipated, Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters during a late-morning briefing at the State Operations Center in Southeast Atlanta. Rather than […]