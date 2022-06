Indiana graduation ceremony shooting leads to 3 arrests, 2 wounded Two 19 year-olds were wounded in Gary, Indiana following a graduation ceremony shooting. Two juveniles and a 20-year-old were arrested. Police are investigating the shooting.

Young San Franciscans rally for embattled DA facing recall election: ‘Fighting for the soul of San Francisco’ Joy Zhan, co-president of the San Francisco Young Democrats, made an impassioned plea for voters to reject recall efforts against the city's DA, Chesa Boudin. Brandon Gillespie

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote that could see him removed from office British lawmakers are holding a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson could see him ousted from office, after a series of scandals and missteps. Louis Casiano

'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday Fathom Events and Warner Bros. will be showing "The Wizard of Oz" in select AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters in honor of Judy Garland's 100th birthday. Cortney Moore