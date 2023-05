GREG GUTFELD: The media's strategy, as always, is to demonize Republican candidates Fox News host Greg Gutfeld sounds off on the media's demonization of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump on "Gutfeld!"

RFK, Jr. says he 'can't wait' to join Elon Musk on Twitter after offer that all candidates are 'most welcome' Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he "can't wait" to join Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a Twitter Spaces event similar to the one hosted for Ron DeSantis.

On this day in history, May 26, 1907, iconic actor John Wayne is born in Iowa John Wayne, the iconic actor, was born in Iowa on this day in history, May 26, 1907 — and went on appear in a myriad of films, starring in dozens of Westerns over the years.

LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to focus on issues that are important to the public Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues Republicans are winning on multiple issues and that Democrats can only offer "divisive rhetoric" and "declining living standards" on "The Ingraham Angle."