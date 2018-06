Pine Bower Church will be having their VBS on June 11-15 at 6 p.m. each night. There will be classes for ages toddlers-adult. The church vans will provide transportation. If you need a ride, please contact the church office at 770-748-3252. The VBS kick-off will be Sunday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

There will be lots of games, cook-out and a homemade ice cream competition.

The church is located at 100 Pine Bower Road, Cedartown and Pastor Roger Kiser invites everyone to attend.