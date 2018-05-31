Vacation Bible School – First United Methodist Church – July 23-26

May 31, 2018 Donna Hibbets Church News 0

Vacation Bible School – Cedartown First United Methodist Church

July 23-26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ages 4-10 years old

For more information:  Kendall Canter, Children’s Ministry Director, First United Methodist Church, 706-290-4578