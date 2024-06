Smyre named to President’s Intelligence Advisory Board Calvin Smyre ATLANTA – President Joe Biden Friday appointed former state Rep. Calvin Smyre to an independent board that advises the White House on intelligence issues. Smyre, a Democrat from Columbus who served for 48 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, will join the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, which offers the president objective, expert […]

Cryptocurrency mining stirring concerns across rural Georgia ATLANTA – Opposition is growing across Georgia to cryptocurrency mining, the process of creating Bitcoins and other forms of virtual currencies at giant server farm sites. Residents of Gilmer County in the North Georgia mountains recently beat back a proposed rezoning to allow a cryptocurrency server farm in that rural community. Just north of Gilmer, […]

Ossoff pledges to keep pressuring postal service over mail processing delays ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is vowing to put “maximum pressure” on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to improve service at the regional mail processing center in Palmetto. “This is not on postal workers,” Ossoff, D-Ga., said Thursday after touring the facility and meeting with local postal service officials. “This is a question of management, […]

Kemp marks completion of Plant Vogtle expansion ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the completion of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion Wednesday while acknowledging the obstacles that had to be overcome in building the first nuclear reactors in the U.S. since the 1980s. The third of four reactors at the plant south of August went into commercial operation last July, while the […]

Georgia entering vacation season short of game wardens ATLANTA – With the traditional summer vacation season getting underway, Georgia continues to suffer from a chronic shortage of game wardens to serve its 2 million hunters and 600,000 to 700,000 anglers. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boasted 250 game wardens back in 2000. But a series of budget cuts had dropped that […]

Feds putting up $75M for semiconductor chips plant in Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff ATLANTA – The Biden administration Thursday announced it is committing up to $75 million toward a semiconductor component manufacturing plant being built in Covington. Absolics, a subsidiary of South Korea-based SK Group, broke ground on the facility in 2022. The project will create more than 1,200 manufacturing and construction jobs, said […]

Paper products company expanding in Macon ATLANTA – A paper products company that’s been in Macon since 2008 will invest $418 million to expand its local footprint, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. First Quality Baby Products’ expansion will create 600 news jobs. “We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia,” Kemp said. “More than 70% […]

U.S. House passes McBath’s prison oversight bill ATLANTA – Legislation establishing oversight of the federal prison system sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, has cleared the U.S. House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill, which passed Tuesday with just two “no” votes and now moves to the U.S. Senate, would require the Justice Department’s Inspector General to conduct comprehensive inspections of the […]

Jack, Dugan headed for runoff in 3rd Congressional District Brian Jack ATLANTA – A former aide in the Trump White House and a former state senator are headed toward a runoff to decide the Republican nominee in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District. Brian Jack, brandishing an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s GOP primary with 46.7% of the vote […]