Upward Bound Polk Career and Resource Fair

Presented by:

Upward Bound Polk in Collaboration with Polk College & Career Academy and Rome GDOL

July 23, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Polk County College and Career Academy

167 Frank Lott Drive

Cedartown, GA 30125

There will be multiple employers at this event. It is open to the public and FREE to attend.

If interested in attending this event, access http://www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and resume.

If you already have a resume, it can be uploaded.

Having an Employ Georgia account and resume will allow attendees to receive enhanced services and expedite the process of meeting with the employers.

The dress code for this event is business casual. Please bring a pen or pencil, your resume, and your certifications.

For more details, please submit an email to Lindia Moore at Lindia.Moore@gdol.ga.gov

or call 706-295-6558