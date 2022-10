Will the issue of gun control, violence affect the 2022 midterm elections? Gun control is one of the major issues voters will consider before they go to the ballot box to vote in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

Vox's Kara Swisher defends Fetterman's 'bad night' at debate: 'It happens when you suffer a medical crisis' Journalist Kara Swisher continues to defend Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman after he struggled to communicate during Tuesday's debate.

Earthquake safety tips: What to do in case of events like San Francisco's 5.1 magnitude quake Here are ways to protect your house and family in case of an earthquake. Tips from FEMA and Ready.gov help to keep you and your family safe during an earthquake.

Matthew Perry says Cameron Diaz 'accidentally' hit him in the face while on a date Matthew Perry is spilling details about a group date with Cameron Diaz in 2007. The "Charlie's Angels" star had split from Justin Timberlake at the time.