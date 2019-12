Ravens top Jets 42-21, clinch AFC North title on huge night for QB Lamar Jackson Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, scurried into the NFL record book and guided the Baltimore Ravens to their second straight AFC North title and 10th consecutive victory, 42-21 over the New York Jets on Thursday night. David Ginsburg

Laura Ingraham: Nancy Pelosi seems to be rejecting impeachment 'like a bad organ transplant' The House Democrats' continued impeachment push appears to have taken a toll on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- both politically and physically, Fox News' Laura Ingraham argued Thursday night. Victor Garcia

Some moderate Democrats expected to defect when full House votes on impeachment: reports House leaders reportedly expect to lose as many as a half-dozen votes from moderate Democrats representing swing districts or those that backed President Trump in 2016 when the full House votes on impeachment next week. Brie Stimson

LAPD officer arrested, charged after allegedly caught on video fondling corpse A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested and charged Thursday following an investigation into allegations that he fondled a dead woman’s breasts while responding to an overdose call in October. Danielle Wallace