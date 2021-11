Cold weather forecast across US The coldest air so far this season is spreading across the U.S. Janice Dean

Virginia governor's race preview: The key counties to look for on Election Day History a late polling surge should give Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin some confidence going into election night against Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Rémy Numa

Brian Laundrie case: North Port Police Chief admits to ‘human error’ The chief of the North Port Police Department reportedly has admitted to “human error” in the Brian Laundrie case. Greg Norman

Minneapolis voters to decide on police replacement measure Voters in Minneapolis are preparing to either reject or approve a measure Tuesday that could possibly dismantle the city's police department and replace it with another law enforcement agency in the first real test facing residents after the region became the epicenter of the police reform movement last year following the death of George Floyd. Louis Casiano