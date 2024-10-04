Trunk or Treat at New Harmony

Preservationists worried over proposed land exchanges on Cumberland Island ATLANTA – The National Park Service (NPS) is proposing four land exchanges at the Cumberland Island National Seashore the agency says would protect important parcels now privately owned from development. But the lack of details surrounding the plan currently available to the public has environmental advocates worried it could threaten the pristine character of Georgia’s […]

Southeastern senators urge passage of disaster relief for Helene victims ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators have joined colleagues in five other Southeastern states ravaged by Hurricane Helene to ask for quick passage of a federal disaster relief package. Congress went into recess last week after passing a stopgap federal funding bill to cover three months of spending. While some Republicans – including U.S. House […]

Georgia ports back in business after strike settlement ATLANTA – The ports of Savannah and Brunswick reopened Friday after the union representing striking dockworkers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts reached a tentative agreement with the U.S. Maritime Alliance. The settlement deal between the alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) suspended the strike until Jan. 15 […]

Biden to South Georgia: ‘We have your back’ ATLANTA – President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to pass a supplemental spending bill to aid victims of Hurricane Helene in Georgia and other Southeastern states. After touring storm damage from last week’s massive storm in South Georgia, Biden dismissed remarks earlier this week by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., that there’s no […]

Helene death toll still rising in Georgia as power outages shrink ATLANTA – About 270,000 customers in Georgia still were without electricity Thursday, six days after Hurricane Helene cut a destructive swath across the southeastern part of the state, down from 1.3 million at the storm’s peak. The death toll in Georgia now is up to at least 33, many from trees falling on their homes, […]

Longshoremen’s strike silences Georgia ports ATLANTA – The ports of Savannah and Brunswick were closed for a second day Wednesday, the result of a longshoremen’s strike affecting ports along the East and Gulf coasts from Maine to Texas. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) is seeking a significant pay raise from the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), a shipping industry group […]

Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons ATLANTA – Georgia’s prison system is violating inmates’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them from widespread violence, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. The agency released a 94-page report following a multi-year investigation that originally focused on whether the state was adequately protecting LGBT inmates from sexual abused and expanded to cover all inmates […]

Trump leading Harris in new Georgia poll ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump has opened up a solid lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia five weeks before the Nov. 5 election, according to a new poll. A survey of 942 likely voters in Georgia conducted Sept. 25-29 by Quinnipiac University showed Republican Trump with 50% of the vote in the […]

New state election rules come under fire ATLANTA – Voting rights advocates and local election officials Tuesday criticized new rules the Republican-controlled State Election Board has approved in recent weeks as unnecessary mandates that will only throw doubt into the voting process. “This State Election Board has unleashed a Pandora’s box of chaos and confusion,” Isabel Otero, Georgia policy director for the […]