College football Week 6 preview: Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher meet after testy offseason, key rivalry sets stage Week 6 of the 2022 college football season includes three matchups between top-25 schools and a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and unranked Texas A&M.

Ireland gas station explosion leaves at least 7 dead, more injured and missing: 'Very traumatic situation' At least seven people were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at a gas station in northwest Ireland, authorities said. Emergency crews said others remain missing.

Georgia K9 officer, murder suspect killed in confrontation after police chase Georgia State Patrol K9 Figo and a possible murder suspect died after a chase turned confrontational in Georgia on Friday. The suspect was shot by police after he killed the K9.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen focusing on kids amid divorce rumors: report Amid divorce rumors, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are making time for their children who are 12 and 9 years old. Brady also has a 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan.