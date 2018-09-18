Trout Unlimited’s Chili Cookoff – Ridge Ferry Park in Rome, GA – October 20

Calling All Cooks!

Trout Unlimited’s 23rd Annual Chili Cookoff, October 20, 2018, Ridge Ferry Park in Rome, GA

Need recipes and cook teams from Mild to Wild!

Visit CoosaValley.Tu.org for information on rules, contacts, site map, pay and registration or call Ronny at 706-767-0776 to leave a message.

Cost is $50 per recipe and includes a 20’x20′ cook site. 2 recipes max per site at $50 each.

Set up Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Must cook on site using raw meats.

First day to register online is Sept. 1, 2018.