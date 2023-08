Second Baptist Cedartown is excited to announce the launch of our local chapter of Trail Life USA! The first in Polk County.

It’s a biblically based program for boys to learn about the outdoors and how to become Godly men. The program is open to boys and teenagers starting at the age of five. We will meet on Sunday evenings at Second Baptist Church. Contact John Johnson at johnjohnson0815@gmail.com or Pastor Justin Carter at 770-748-5252 if you’re interested.