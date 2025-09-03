Tractor Show Oct. 18

Former Secretary of State staffer running for the office ATLANTA — A former lieutenant of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is now running for the top job. Gabriel Sterling filed paperwork to raise money for the Republican nomination Tuesday and indicated Thursday that he will, indeed, campaign for the office. “Georgia elections are the safest in the nation and I will fight everyday […]

Activists call for greater scrutiny of data centers ATLANTA – A citizen activist from Fayette County asked state lawmakers Thursday to carefully consider the effects a wave of data centers is having on local communities. Diana Dietz, a retired public health nurse, told members of a state House subcommittee “giant industrial poles” associated with a massive data center under construction in the county […]

A year later, Apalachee High students recount living through a mass shooting ATLANTA — Sasha Contreras was in Spanish class at Apalachee High School when the shooting started on Sept. 4 last year. It was far enough away that she could not hear the gunfire, but an hour earlier she had been in math teacher Ana Cristina Irimie’s class. Sasha, 17, said she left Irimie’s class happy, […]

Magnet manufacturer to build plant in Columbus ATLANTA – The U.S. subsidiary of a Korea-based manufacturer will invest $223 million to build a rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing plant in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The JS Link America project will create more than 520 jobs in Muscogee County. “JS Link America strengthens Georgia’s role in securing the U.S. supply chain […]

Former CDC leaders worry about the agency’s direction, impact on public health ATLANTA — Former leaders of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gathered at the Georgia Capitol Tuesday at the invitation of Democratic lawmakers to express their concerns about the future of the Atlanta-based disease-fighting agency and the potential impact on the public. The timing follows President Donald Trump’s decision last week to fire […]

General Assembly looking to reinvigorate state-run venture capital fund ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers are taking a fresh look at a state-run venture capital fund that was created a dozen years ago. The General Assembly intended to jumpstart Invest Georgia in 2013 with an infusion of $100 million, Charlie Thompson, the fund’s board chairman, told members of a state House study committee Tuesday. But so […]

State floating new rules for data centers ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is proposing new rules aimed at allowing the state agency to resume its reviews of new data center projects. The DCA called a temporary pause to state reviews of Development of Regional Impact (DRI) proposals for data centers back in July. Environmental advocates complained the move […]

Kemp publicly backs Dooley for U.S. Senate ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp threw his full support behind football coach Derek Dooley on Saturday, saying he believes the son of legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley can unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff from the U.S. Senate next year. “I am proud to endorse Derek Dooley, for United States Senate,” the two-term Republican governor said Saturday. “Derek is […]

Kemp to promote Dooley for U.S. Senate before football game ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will promote Derek Dooley‘s bid to dislodge Democrat Jon Ossoff from the U.S. Senate by appearing with the Republican candidate Saturday before the University of Georgia game against Marshall University at Sanford Stadium. The football coach and son of legendary Bulldogs coach and athletic director Vince Dooley formally entered the GOP primary […]