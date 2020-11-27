TOY DONATIONS NEEDED

The Cedartown Church of Christ will be having a drive thru toy giveaway at a date to be announced in Decemter. We are asking the community for help in donating toys!!

CALLING ALL ELVES!!!

Please drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of the following locations:

Dingler Motor Company

Parker & Lundy Attorneys

Livewire Surplus

Rudy Woods Appliance & Home Furnishings

Toys will be collected on or before Dec. 19th so Santa’s Elves can wrap them and them them ready to distribute to the children. Please join us in helping to make this season bright for all!!