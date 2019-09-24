Third Annual Scare Crow Contest

The Cedartown Association is sponsoring the 3rd annual “Scarecrow Contest” for the fall season. We invite and encourage all businesses, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, individuals/families to be part of the event. Each entry has a chance to win $175, $150, or $100. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner.–

To enter a scarecrow, you will need to complete an entry form. You can pick up an entry form at the Cedartown Welcome Center or download the form -from the downtowncedartown.com website. You may also call 770-748-2090 and they will email a form to you.

When the form is completed and submitted, a location in the downtown area will be assigned tr you.

The deadline to submit a scarecrow entry form and place your scarecrow in the assigned location will be Friday, October 4th.

http://www.downtowncedartown.com

Click the link below to print your form!

https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/0bacc1_64615e8dc17f4fe999f5a37063be6f7a.pdf