Fundraiser for Thiago

(Young child diagnosed with cancer. He will be having his second transplant)

Sat. March 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

591 West Avenue.

Authentic Mexican food, raffles, inflatables, and more!!

Funds collected will help Thiago’s family during these hard times.

https://gofund.me/ca7e866f