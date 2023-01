Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices after she's left off of '200 Greatest Singers' list Celine Dion fans showed their loyalty to the artist by protesting in front of the Rolling Stone offices after they left her off their updated list of the top 200 singers of all time.

House Oversight chairman says discovered Biden classified docs displays 'two-tier' justice system House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer says that the handling of the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center is a sign of a "two-tier" system of justice.

After her second defeat, Stacey Abrams reveals she 'will likely run again' Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams revealed on Monday that she intends to run for office again despite losing her past two races.

House passes new rules for Congress as McCarthy clears first major test as House speaker The House voted on a new rules package with major input from the more conservative members through the negotiations to earn Kevin McCarthy enough votes make him House speaker.