The Martins Performance – Victory Baptist Church – June 10

The Martins Performance – Victory Baptist Church – Rockmart, GA
Sunday, June 10, 2018 – 10:30am
I would like to take this opportunity to share with you information about an event which will be taking place in the Rockmart, GA, area. Popular multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist, The Martins will be featured at the Victory Baptist Church, located at 15 Hendrix Road in Rockmart, during the 10:30am worship service on Sunday, June 10.
Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, their precedent-setting musical influence continues today. Over the years the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, multiple Grammy nominations and many hit songs.