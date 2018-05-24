The Martins Performance – Victory Baptist Church – June 10

The Martins Performance – Victory Baptist Church – Rockmart, GA

Sunday, June 10, 2018 – 10:30am

I would like to take this opportunity to share with you information about an event which will be taking place in the Rockmart, GA , area. Popular multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist, The Martins will be featured at the Victory Baptist Church, located at 15 Hendrix Road in Rockmart, during the 10:30am worship service on Sunday, June 10.