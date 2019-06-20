When: June 29th at 4:00 p.m.
Where: Polk County Historical Museum in the Upstairs Conference Room
Author Jessica Handler will be signing her book on Cedartown native Lulu Hurst.
FREE TO ATTEND! BOOK FOR SALE IN GIFT SHOP
When: June 29th at 4:00 p.m.
Where: Polk County Historical Museum in the Upstairs Conference Room
Author Jessica Handler will be signing her book on Cedartown native Lulu Hurst.
FREE TO ATTEND! BOOK FOR SALE IN GIFT SHOP
Copyright © 2019 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340