On your mark! Get set! Go!

Second Baptist Church

Cedartown, GA 30125

Monday, June 24th – Friday June 28th

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

At The Incredible Race, we will explore God’s love for the nations as we travel around the world.

We’ll uncover fun clues, attempt fascinating challenges, and discover how the events that happened before, during,

and after the towel of Bable have impacted the human race today!

Grab your gear and prepare to set off on the race of a lifetime!

REGISTER ONLINE:

http://www.sbcedartown.org