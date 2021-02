The Whatley-Dulaney families would like to thank the entire Polk County community, our Cedartown Community, and the Cedartown High School Family for your continuous support, your calls, food, p0rayers, and everything you’ve done during our time of bereavement. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Trammell Lawn Care and Smith and Miller Funeral Home. We’ve experienced the heart of Polk County first-hand, and we thank you all. #PolkCountyStrong