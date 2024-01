Matthew McConaughey, Shakira deal with alleged stalkers who think they're married to the stars Matthew McConaughey and Shakira are the latest victims of celebrity stalking. The actor and Colombian singer have alleged stalkers who claim they are married to the celebs.

Panthers' Adam Thielen relishes Brooks Koepka compliment, prepares for golf tournament Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is taking another swing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

‘Biggest Loser’ star Jillian Michaels warns against Ozempic use: ‘These celebrities are not health experts’ "Biggest Loser" trainer Jillian Michaels is warning against relying on weight loss drugs like Ozempic because of their side effects and offering healthy tips for the new year.

Actor Jonathan Roumie reveals in new docuseries the personal struggles that changed him forever Fox News Digital spoke to actor Jonathan Roumie, star of "The Chosen," who tells his personal story of surrendering to God's will in the new docuseries "Jonathan & Jesus."