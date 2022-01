Virginia I-95 winter storm disaster leaves hundreds stranded: ‘This is unprecedented’ The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay away from Interstate 95 Tuesday morning so crews can free up hundreds of drivers who remain stranded or in slow-moving traffic in temperatures well-below freezing, in what officials are describing as an “unprecedented” event. Greg Norman

What to do if you're trapped in your car during a snowstorm Being stuck in your car in a snowstorm can be deadly, but there are a few simple steps you can take to stay safe in the dangerous situation. Gary Gastelu

Media and Biden administration cover up these three sandals in "scandal-free" year With the conclusion of the first year of the Biden Administration, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain sought to end on a high, or at least higher, note by retweeting a column saying that 2021 was not "all bad." It was like bragging that a bad first date told you that the evening could […] Jonathan Turley

National Spaghetti Day: A look at the history of the dish Here’s what you need to know about spaghetti on National Spaghetti Day. Ann Schmidt