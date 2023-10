Saturday, October 21st

in front of Northside School

3 Steak tacos. 1 cup of corn and a drink for $15.

3pm-7pm or until we hopefully sell out 🙂

It’ll be a drive thru style serving but people are welcome to hang out as well !

We are raising money for new uniforms for both boys and girls teams and getting together equipment for our NEW boys JV program.

We are also saving for a VEO camera so we can better serve our athletes by filming every game and clipping their highlights for college coaches !!