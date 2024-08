Georgia lawmakers looking to boost struggling timber industry ATLANTA – Georgia’s forestry industry is a victim of its own success. Advanced genetics leading to fast-growing trees and a favorable climate have combined to make Georgia the No.-1 forestry state in the nation, a $42 billion industry responsible for 143,000 jobs. But with pulp and paper mills going out of business in large numbers […]

Cobb County prosecutor to lead state Organized Retail Crime Unit ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has hired a former Cobb County assistant district attorney to head the first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit. Timothy Ruffini will oversee a team of prosecutors and investigators targeting criminal networks engaged in recurring thefts and acts of violence against Georgia businesses. “Tim is a talented prosecutor whose […]

Georgia Supreme Court strikes a blow for open records ATLANTA – Private contractors working for government agencies are subject to Georgia’s Open Records Act, the state Supreme Court ruled this week. The high court’s unanimous decision overturned a lower court’s dismissal last August of an open records lawsuit filed against a Georgia Tech professor for failing to respond to an open-records request for information […]

Kemp extends emergency declaration from Debby ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency in parts of Georgia in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby until Tuesday, Aug. 20. The lingering effects of last week’s storm were still being felt Friday in southeastern Georgia in the form of floodwaters after Debby dropped more than 10 inches of rain […]

Environmental groups seeking delay in Georgia Power turbines project ATLANTA – Lawyers for environmental groups made a final plea to Georgia energy regulators Thursday to delay Georgia Power’s plan to build three new “dual-fuel” turbines at Plant Yates near Newnan. The Atlanta-based utility is seeking certification from the state Public Service Commission to build the new turbines, which would run mostly on natural gas […]

DOT Board greenlights two major metro-Atlanta projects ATLANTA – The State Transportation Board Thursday approved bids for two major projects in metro Atlanta representing almost $6 billion in investment between them. Board members voted unanimously to greenlight the addition of toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties and an overhaul of the heavily congested Interstate 285/I-20 West interchange in […]

House study committee takes up fishing rights ATLANTA – State agency regulations may be a better way of settling the legally complex issue of public fishing rights in Georgia than new legislation, a former director of the state Environmental Protection Division said Thursday. “If rulemaking is done well, people have a chance to be heard,” Jud Turner, the only non-legislator appointed to […]

Georgia unemployment rate ticks up ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.4% last month, up from 3.3% in July, even as the state continued to set records in several jobs categories. The state’s labor force was up 13,947 to more than 5.4 million, an all-time high, while the number of jobs rose by 2,600 to nearly 5 million, […]

University System of Georgia reports $21.9B in economic impact ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia (USG) produced an economic impact of $21.9 billion during fiscal 2023, a 9% increase over the previous year, according to a study released Wednesday. The system’s institutions also generated 163,332 full- and part-time jobs across the state during that same period, the Selig Center for Economic Growth at […]