Super Museum Sunday in Cave Spring

The Cave Spring Community will be a part of the Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday on February 10, 2019 from Noon – 4:00 PM.

The organizations hosting the event are the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority, Fairview School, and the Cave Spring Historical Society.

Tours will begin at the Cave Spring Welcome Center located at 4 Rome Rd, Cave Spring, Ga 30124 where docents will share the rich history of Cave Spring.

Sites on the tour will include the Cherokee Log Cabin, Hearn Academy and the Old Baptist Church.

There will also be a one-time exhibit featuring Horace Mann Bond’s Rosenwald Photograph Collection at the Welcome Center inside the Fairview display room.

This is a FREE event!