Summerfest Update

The 231st Annual Youth Summerfest Olympics and Christmas in July is just around the corner!! It will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) in Cedartown, GA from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship.

This event encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right!

The youth will participate in Olympic style games while the adults and the elderly participate in less strenuous games. Medals are provided to those who compete and win,

Kids must provide a signed “Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a parent/guardian to get on the van. Kids WILL NOT be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document. Buses will pick up at the following locations: softball field across from the Dollar General Store in Aragon, Rivers of Living Water located at 513 Goodyear Avenue in Rockmart, Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street in Cedartown. Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.

If anyone needs a transportation form, please contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838 or email courtneyaripoll@gmail.com by Thursday, July 25th, 2019.