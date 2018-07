Summer Revival – Pastor Rev. Ladell Jacobs and the Church Family of Liberty View Baptist Church invite you to our Summer Revival.

Sunday, July 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 16-Friday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Evangelist, Terry Pace – Monday-Friday

Please bring a friend. If you can’t join us in fellowship, please join us in prayer.

Liberty View Baptist Church, 101 Spur, Silver Creek, GA (1 Mile South of Rome)