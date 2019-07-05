All families with children who completed third grade are invited to join us for our 3rd annual SUMMER FUN DAY !

July 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at One Door Polk, 424 N. Main Street in Cedartown.

There will be Community Heroes/business leaders (including Andrew Carter!) reading some of your favorite books.

Get your photo made with Pete the Cat and Smokey the Bear, attend a carnival, and make a healthy snack.

There will be resources for families with young children, back to school updates, and lots of FUN!

FREE BOOKS!!

GAMES and ACTIVITIES!!

Call 770-748-1016 for more information!!