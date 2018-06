Summer Fun Day, One Door Polk, July 12, 2018, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

424 N Main Street, Cedartown, GA

Parents and their children up to 3rd grade!

Sign up for monthly FREE books – birth to age 5!

Learn about healthy food choices and free summer lunch programs!

Hear exciting stories and meet special characters!!

Back to school updates!!

National Summer Learning Association – www.SummerLearning.org