Summer Concert Series moves to Peek Park

MEDIA RELEASE

The annual Cedartown Summer Concert Series is back again, but this year’s event will feature a change of scenery.

The free concert series is moving from downtown Cedartown to the roomier, shadier, more family-friendly Peek Park. The Saturday, May 4 event will feature local favorite “Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys.” The concert begins at 7 p.m.

In addition to live music, the Navy Blue BBQ food truck (operated by US veteran and former Navy cook Terry Meadows) will be on-site, offering slow cooked pulled pork along with all the fixings. Activities for children include the use of the playground, as well as a water slide. Pets are welcomed, as long as they are leashed and under control.

A paint party, hosted by local business Craftsy House, will start at 6:30 p.m. Those wishing to create their own masterpiece need to bring $20 for supplies. “The Throttle Jockies,” a local car club, will have classic cars on display during the event as well.

“We’re excited to put this event together and encourage residents to come out and enjoy a nice evening outdoors,” said Aimee Madden, City of Cedartown’s Economic Development and Tourism Department. “There is no cost to attend the concert, and that is thanks to our 2019 sponsors this year: Peach State Ford and Floyd/Polk Medical Center. We are thrilled to have community-focused businesses like Peach State and PMC supporting these events.”

Folks attending the concert are encouraged to park near the tennis courts and along Jule Peek Avenue. Driveways should not be blocked and private property should be respected.

Additional concerts are planned at the park for June 22 and July 27.