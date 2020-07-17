Steppin’ Stones Pre K and Preschool Round Up

Steppin’ Stones is under new ownership! Welcome Carolyn Hightower, Director and Owner. Our GA Pre-K is now accepting applications. Your child must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2020 to participate in our State- funded ( FREE) Pre-K Class. Preschoolers ages 3 enrollment will be on the same schedule as our Pre-K program.

Call 678-901-1285 or come to the center between the hours of 9:00AM and 5:00PM to enroll your child. Applications will be accepted July 20 through 24th.

Our Pre-K teacher is a state certified instructor who will provide a full day of developmentally appropriate instructions. We follow the Polk School District Calendar for attendance.

Looking forward to seeing you on Monday.