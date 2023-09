Fantasy football facts and trivia: How much do you know about the game? Football fanatics are celebrating as the NFL season kicks off for the 2023-2024 season, which means fantasy football fans are already looking at how their season will pan out.

School hid teen's gender transition from parents, leading to runaway, abuse nightmare: lawsuit A family are suing a Virginia school district, claiming the district deliberately hid their daughter's gender transition that eventually resulted in the teen running away.

NBC's Chuck Todd officially steps down as host of 'Meet the Press' Chuck Todd announced on Sunday that it would be his last broadcast as host of NBC's "Meet the Press," as NBC's WH correspondent Kristen Welker will take over.

Fauci predicts mask recommendations could come back if US sees 'significant uptick' in COVID-19 cases Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while he does not foresee a federal mask mandate in the future, recommendations are likely if COVID-19 cases rise this winter.