Endangered Florida panther killed in vehicle collision, marking fourth fatal incident this year An endangered Florida panther was killed in a vehicle collision, making this the fourth fatal incident of this year. The panther was found on a rural road in Collier County.

'Plant'-ed evidence: Police say garden thief has been caught on video Woman in United Kingdom is caught on film pilfering plants out of gardens. The suspect usually enters gardens in middle of night, leaving homeowners and authorities baffled.

Militant attack on Pakistani security post near Iran border leaves 2 soldiers dead Pakistan's military stated militants launched an attack on a security post near the Pakistan-Iran border, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that took the lives of two soldiers.

Ark. Gov Sanders deploys National Guard to southern border to help Texas tackle border crisis Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has directed the National Guard to deploy approximately 80 troops to aid Texas handle the ongoing crisis at the southern border.