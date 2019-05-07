The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 11. Letter carriers will collect these donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters, and churches.

To learn more visit: http://stampouthungerfooddrive.us