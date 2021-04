Clinton’s White House welcomed Epstein, Maxwell as VIP guests, new photos show Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were once White House guests of former President Bill Clinton, new pictures prove.

Woman accidentally gets wronged coordinates inked for tattoo of special place: 'Painful realization!' A woman had a simple tattoo done to remember her favorite beach but got the coordinates wrong and instead pinpointed a random spot in the Pacific Ocean.

UFC’s Chris Weidman suffers brutal leg break – with Tom Brady, Tim Tebow among 15,000 Florida spectators A big night of UFC 261 bouts in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday included a frightening moment when fighter Chris "The All-American" Weidman suffered a brutal leg break. Dom Calicchio

Kamala Harris sex joke has Oklahoma state lawmaker unrepentant, with no plans to be 'politically correct' An Oklahoma state senator is refusing to back down over a “misogynistic” sexual joke he made about Vice President Kamala Harris that has sparked a bipartisan backlash and some calls for his resignation. Brie Stimson