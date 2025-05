Purveyors of hemp beverages high on Georgia market, as beer hits new low ATLANTA – Georgians have had a long relationship with beer, an affection that grew during the pandemic before it started to unravel. Now, many are attracted to a new and different product, something with intoxicating power but without the familiar downsides: hemp beverages. Beer sales plummeted nationally and in Georgia after COVID-19 subsided. The golden […]

Thirty gang members and associates charged with racketeering, murder ATLANTA – An eight-count federal court indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Georgia charges 30 alleged members of the Sex Money Murder (SMM) gang and associates with crimes including racketeering and murder. The suspects were arrested in four Georgia cities – Savannah, Hinesville, Augusta and Atlanta – according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday. […]

Federal appeals court hears arguments over Georgia election maps ATLANTA – As Georgia looks ahead to the 2026 elections, a court fight is still brewing over the election maps scheduled to be used. The federal court of appeals in Atlanta heard three cases Thursday stemming from those early maps, which were drawn by state lawmakers in response to the decennial population count in 2020. The […]

Bobby Dodd Stadium slated for major renovation ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved a $70 million plan Thursday to renovate Bobby Dodd Stadium on the Midtown Atlanta campus of Georgia Tech. The project, to be funded by the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, will create a new premium level of seating on the stadium’s west sideline, replacing the […]

Gooch enters race for lieutenant governor ATLANTA – Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch will seek the Republican nomination to run for lieutenant governor next year. Gooch, R-Dahlonega, announced his candidacy Wednesday in a press release, describing himself as “unapologetically pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-school choice.” “Georgia deserves bold leadership that will stand up to the insanity of the Democrat Party, […]

State unemployment rate flat again ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% last month for the 11th consecutive month, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The jobless rate in the Peach State remained six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate. “This sustained economic success supporting a globally competitive labor force of over 5 million is a testament […]

Kemp meets bill signing deadline with rush ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has beaten the deadline for signing legislation the General Assembly passed this year with a flurry of bill signing. Kemp signed 120 bills on Wednesday, including Senate Bill 244, combining provisions from two measures related to the criminal justice system that had failed to gain passage earlier in the session. […]

Kennesaw State students protest losing Black Studies program ATLANTA – Dozens of Kennesaw State University students demonstrated outside the University System of Georgia offices Wednesday, protesting a decision by the school to terminate its Black Studies degree program. Opponents characterized the KSU decision as a blow to efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the schools. DEI programs have come under […]

Trump Justice Department names new interim U.S attorney ATLANTA – U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Theodore S. Hertzberg to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Bondi’s office announced Wednesday. Hertzberg previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for nearly 10 years, beginning with a stint at the Southern District of Georgia’s Savannah office. His duties there […]