49ers beat Falcons for 5th win in 6 games Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and a TD, San Francisco ran for three more scores and the 49ers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 on Sunday.

Cory Booker tests positive for COVID Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced on Sunday night he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus. Adam Sabes

NFL Week 15 schedule, scores, updates and more The NFL playoff picture is in the front of everyone’s minds as the league’s 15th week of the 2021 season features some key matchups and the added obstacle of coronavirus outbreaks. Ryan Gaydos

Dolphins return to .500 and may have just found a new wrinkle to make playoff push They’re still in the group of “in the hunt” teams and need to continue winning to be in contention for a wild card playoff berth at season’s end, but the Miami Dolphins just won their sixth consecutive game to pull their record even at 7-7.