Come join Rev. Harold Davis and the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family located at 194 East Point Road to celebrate a Spiritual Gathering.

This will take place on July 8, 2018 at 3 p.m. Special guests will be Rev. Frieda Hanner and St. Paul’s Baptist Church of Rome, GA.

Everyone is welcome!

For additional information contact: Deacon Joseph Chubb at 678-901-0947.