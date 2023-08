Japanese prime minister eats fish from radioactive wastewater dump to demonstrate safety Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is working to raise confidence in food caught and sourced from the Fukushima region in an effort to prevent a drop-off in sales.

ACLU sues Indiana over denial of sex reassignment surgery for inmate who strangled 11-month-old to death The ACLU is representing a convicted murderer who wants gender-reassignment surgery, which is prohibited by Indiana law

Trump says US avoided 'nuclear holocaust' when he made 'deal with North Korea' Former President Trump told the New York District Attorney's Office that he believed he averted nuclear devastation by meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

600 students at University of North Carolina rally for gun safety after shooting leaves faculty member dead Following a shooting that left a professor dead at the University of North Carolina, hundreds of grieving students went to the campus bell Tower to rally for stricter gun laws.